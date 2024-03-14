African Footballer Chased and Thrashed Away in Kerala: Reports

A 22-year-old Ivory Coast footballer, Diarrassouba Hassane Junior was chased and thrashed by spectators during a football tournament in Kerala's Malappuram district. He also alleged that the crowd had racially abused him.

Hassane Junior was representing the football club, Jawahar Mavoor, which was taking part in a Sevens football tournament.

The incident unfolded after a video went viral on social media in which several people can be seen chasing Hassane Junior, who is seen scampering on the ground.