AFC Responds to Thomas Dennerby, Says It Followed Protocols at Women's Asian Cup

On Wednesday, Dennerby claimed that the staff at India's team hotel was not tested rigorously and resulted in infecting his players as some staff members had tested positive.



While Dennerby blamed the hotel staff and AFC for his team's premature ouster from the event, the AFC did not directly respond to his specific allegations but instead said it has always complied with the host country's medical regulations.



"The AFC has successfully conducted major tournaments across Asia in the face of serious challenges posed by the pandemic by implementing strict medical and health protocols that are in line with the host country's medical regulations," AFC said in a statement in response to a query by IANS over email.



"The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is deeply disappointed with the unexpected and sad turn of events that led to the withdrawal of the India women's national team from the ongoing AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022.



"We wish the infected players and officials a speedy and full recovery while assuring them of our fullest support and the best medical care," it said in the statement.