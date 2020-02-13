AFC Cup: Bengaluru Rout Paro 9-1, Faces Maziya in Play-Off Round

Semboi Haokip and Deshorn Brown scored a hat-trick each as Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC crushed Paro FC of Bhutan 9-1 in the second leg match to win 10-1 on aggregate and reach the final stage of the qualifying round of the AFC Cup on Wednesday.

Bengaluru, who had won 1-0 in the first leg in Thimphu, toyed with their opponents from Bhutan in a goal-fest at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. This was Bengaluru FC's biggest ever win.