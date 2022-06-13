Eyeing Asian Cup Berth, India Face Hong Kong in Battle for Top Spot

With 83 International goals to his name, Chhetri would look to close in on Argentine maestro Lionel Messi (86).

The Kerala Blasters striker's stoppage-time winner would mean that the Indian coach Igor Stimac would have a "happy headache" in picking the starting XI.

It remains to be seen whether the Croatian World Cup semifinalist brings him in the starting line-up.

Another player who has impressed the most in the first two matches is Aashique Kurunnian who has been brilliant with his speed and control.

At a time when Manvir Singh has failed to make an impact, Aashique has shone bright and played a key role in their turnaround against Afghanistan.

"The three points that we got against Cambodia will mean nothing if we don't get three points against Hong Kong," Stimac said on the eve of the match.

"We are at the point zero at the moment. We played well, that's why we made it look easy. Of course, Hong Kong will be a different challenge." India's defence would also brace for a big test against Hong Kong who have scored five goals in the first two matches.

For Hong Kong, Matt Orr has been in rich form as the 25-year-old striker has scored a goal each in both the matches, and he would be a threat to the Indian defence with his aerial control and finishes.

"Of course we have to change our tactics against India. India have a strong team but for us the situation is really positive and we're motivated to win," Hong Kong coach Anderson said.

