A Legend’s Final Bow: Chhetri Wants To Walk out on a High

At the end of Sunil Chhetri's penultimate training session of his 19-year international career for India, he quietly picked up a ball, delicately placed it on the penalty spot and signalled Vishal Kaith to take his place between the sticks. As he's done at the end of every training session, he wanted to take a few attempts from 12 yards out before wrapping up for the day.

Chhetri shot four and scored all four of them. A slight grin appeared on his face after every shot. It wasn't just the joy of a successful strike, but of living every last moment of his national team career to the fullest. When the captain announced his retirement, for everyone else, everything became about 6 June. But for Chhetri, it was about every single training session leading up to the big day. Every drop of sweat, every stride in his run, every swing of his boot attempting to score every shot in every practice session.