6 English Clubs’ U-Turn Has European Super League Facing Collapse

The 6 Premier League clubs involved in the breakaway European Super League have all formally withdrawn from the competition.

Manchester City was the first to pull out and London based Chelsea followed suit as well soon after. The other four sides - Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham - have all now followed suit.

Italian giants Inter Milan is also reportedly planning to withdraw from the Super League, according to ESPN.

"As things stand, the Super League project is no longer considered to be of interest to Inter," club sources told Italian news agency ANSA.

The 12-team Super League was announced on Sunday to widespread condemnation.