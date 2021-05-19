Chhetri & Co Travel to Doha for 2022 WC & Asian Cup Qualifiers

India are scheduled to face off with Qatar on 3 June, Bangladesh on 7 June, and Afghanistan on 15 June with all three matches to be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha. Glan Martins is the only fresh face among the 28 named for the camp. This is the first time the FC Goa midfielder has broken into the national circuit.

Meanwhile, captain Sunil Chhetri was thrilled to get back into the national team set-up. The ace striker had missed the friendlies in March after testing positive for COVID-19. "It's such a relief to be back in the national team squad -- after all, home is where the heart is. Personally, I am eagerly looking forward to being in Doha. The last time I was in Doha, I couldn't be a part of the match against Qatar owing to illness," said Chhetri.

"The matches in June are extremely tough and we need to take them one at a time. Given the fact that we don't have much time, the preparatory camp will add immense value helping all to gel together, and strike that chord ahead of the first match," the Indian skipper pointed out.

The round of qualification matches is being played in Doha as the original format of home and away matches could not be followed due to the pandemic. India currently sit at fourth position in Group E, with just 3 points under their belt. While they are out of contention to progress in the World Cup qualifiers, they are still in the race to qualify for the Asian Cup.