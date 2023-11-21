2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Qatar Trounce India 3-0 in Bhubaneshwar

It didn't take the visitors long to seize the initiative. With Akram Afif all over India, the Indian defense mishandled his right-hand corner. Moustafa Mashal curled a right footed shot into the net.

Amrinder avoided the humiliation of giving up a goal due to a misdirected pass in the 19th minute thanks to a timely block by Sandesh Jhingan. Three minutes later, Mansour's brilliant backheel in the midfield released Afif for a solo run down the left, but Amrinder was more than capable of finishing the job. His shot was blocked by Amrinder just outside the goalmouth.