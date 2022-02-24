AFC Asian Cup: India Face Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Cambodia in Final Qualifiers

In the final round qualifiers, 24 teams have been divided into six groups of four each. India will host the Group D matches at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata with matches being played on June 8, 11 and 14, 2022.



The six group winners and five best second-placed teams will join hosts China PR, Australia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea Republic, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam in the Finals, which will start in China on June 16, 2023, the Asian Football Confederation informed in a release on Thursday.

Groups

Group A: Jordan, Kuwait (H), Indonesia, Nepal

Group B: Palestine, Philippines, Yemen, Mongolia (H)

Group C: Uzbekistan (H), Thailand, Maldives, Sri Lanka

Group D: India (H), Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Cambodia

Group E: Bahrain, Turkmenistan, Malaysia (H), Bangladesh

Group F: Kyrgyz Republic (H), Tajikistan, Myanmar, Singapore