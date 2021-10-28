2022 Women's Asian Cup: Hosts India Drawn with China, Chinese Taipei & Iran

The Indian team has been camping in Jamshedpur with logistical and infrastructural aid from the government of Jharkhand since September. In the midst of the camp, the team had also gone on an exposure tour to UAE, Bahrain and Sweden, where they played against international teams like UAE, Tunisia, Bahrain and Chinese Taipei.



The side has also played two friendlies against Swedish Damallsvenskan (Tier 1) clubs Hammarby IF and Djurgarden IF.



The AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will add further drama and excitement with the leading five teams earning direct tickets to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.



The next best two teams from the Playoff matches will also represent Asia at the Inter-Confederation Playoff matches.



Asian Football Confederation (AFC) general secretary Dato Windsor John said: "The AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 promises to be another great celebration throughout the continent. Together with the All India Football Federation and the Local Organising Committee, we are confident of staging a remarkable tournament that will leave a legacy for many years to come."



"I must congratulate the teams who have qualified and will line up along with the top three teams from the last edition and our hosts India," he added.