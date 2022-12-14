2022 FIFA WC: Spain, Portugal Vanquished - Morocco’s Road to the Semi Final

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has seen some remarkable upsets, but perhaps none as impressive as the ones pulled off by the Atlas Lions on their way to Wednesday's semi-final against France.

Appointed just at the end of August, Morocco's coach Walid Regragui has heroically transformed the North African team, overcoming several tournament favourites on their way.

Ahead of their tie against the Les Blues, let’s look at how they fought their way into the last four.