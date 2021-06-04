10-Man India Go Down 1-0 Against Asian Champions Qatar in Doha

Qatar, dominant in the contest, had decided to shoot from distance more often than not despite the numerical advantage, before a swift move found Abdelaziz Hatem, who’s left footed snap shot went through a crowd and found the back of the net 12 minutes from half-time.

Chhetri, who came back after having recovered from COVID-19, sat out the second half as Qatar toyed with India but could not find a way past Gurpreet and co for a second time.

The hosts hit the woodwork in the final minutes as well with the keeper well beaten but failed to make the score line more emphatic.

India, who had held Qatar to a 0-0 draw in 2019 in the WCQ, play Bangladesh and Afghanistan next.

A winless India remained in fourth spot in Group E with three points from six matches. Igor Stimac’s men are two points behind Afghanistan (third with five points). India play Bangladesh on June 7 in their next match.

With Croatian World Cupper Stimac at the helm, India have won once in 13 games.