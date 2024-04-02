Ex-Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia Backs Mothers Against Vaping to Protect Children

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has extended support to ‘Mothers Against Vaping’, a united front of concerned mothers combatting the promotion of New-Age Tobacco Devices such as e-cigarettes, vapes, electronic nicotine delivery systems, heat-not-burn products, e-hookahs and similar devices among Indian children and youth.
Speaking about the need to highlight the menace of vaping and e-cigarettes among children and said, “I have been working with children to nurture future football talents and it is a great feeling to see their spirit on the field. So for me, it is very disheartening that children and youngsters are falling prey to these harmful habits.”
“At an age where our children should be immersed in an environment that nurtures their dreams and aspirations, it is sad to witness the havoc that these new-age tobacco devices are wrecking on their health and ultimately their lives. The efforts of Mothers Against Vaping in raising awareness about this vice is truly commendable and I wholeheartedly extend my support to them, so that the well-being and future of our younger generation are secured,” the Sikkimese Sniper added.
Bhutia's support boosts the fight against vaping by Mothers Against Vaping and his involvement is expected to make more people notice the growing issue of young people using new tobacco devices.
