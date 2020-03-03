Captain Virat, Pant, Cheerleader Coach: Focus Areas After NZ Loss

“You die, you die. You don't see which is the better way to die,” was one of former captain MS Dhoni‘s most quotable quotes when he was asked to choose between the whitewash in England (2011) and the whitewash in Australia (2011-12).

Nearly a decade later, his successor Virat Kohli all but repeated those very words after the defeat in the first Test in Wellington.

“Whether you lose this evening or on the fifth morning, defeat is a defeat. But if you haven’t played well, you will lose inside four days, or you will lose on the fourth morning. We know that we haven’t played well. If people want to make a mountain out of it, that’s their choice. We don’t look at it that way,” Kohli had said over a week back.