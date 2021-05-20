‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh Tests Positive for COVID-19
The champion athlete is stable and has isolated himself at his residence in Chandigarh.
Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, 91, was diagnosed coronavirus positive on Thursday after one of his staff members contracted the virus. Famously christened ‘Flying Sikh’, the champion athlete has isolated himself at his residence in Chandigarh.
"His condition is stable, but has been down with fever since last (Wednesday) night," a doctor observed. His wife Nirmal Milkha Singh said a cook, who has been with the family for 50 years, had returned a positive test.
Since the pandemic broke last year, Singh has been appealing to the people to exercise daily during the lockdown while staying at home. In his video message, he urged people to keep indoors to prevent themselves from getting exposed.
"As a sportsman, I want to tell you with a humble request that you are staying indoors and for you an exercise of 15-20 minutes is very necessary," Singh, who won India's first Commonwealth gold, has been spreading the word.
