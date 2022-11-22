FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Top Teams, Updated After Denmark vs Tunisia

The FIFA World Cup 2022 began in Qatar with great enthusiasm on Sunday, 20 November. Football fans are excited to know the position of the top teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table. It is important to note that there are a total of eight groups. Each group consists of four teams. We will bring to you the teams that are leading the points table. You can know the updated team standings in the FIFA World Cup here.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 points table is updated after every match. On the first day of the tournament, on 20 November, Qatar played against Ecuador. Team Qatar lost the match on the first day. It is now at the bottom of the Group A FIFA World Cup 2022 points table. If you are a football fan, you must take note of the top teams.