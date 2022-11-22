FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Top Teams, Updated After Denmark vs Tunisia
The FIFA World Cup 2022 began in Qatar with great enthusiasm on Sunday, 20 November. Football fans are excited to know the position of the top teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table. It is important to note that there are a total of eight groups. Each group consists of four teams. We will bring to you the teams that are leading the points table. You can know the updated team standings in the FIFA World Cup here.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 points table is updated after every match. On the first day of the tournament, on 20 November, Qatar played against Ecuador. Team Qatar lost the match on the first day. It is now at the bottom of the Group A FIFA World Cup 2022 points table. If you are a football fan, you must take note of the top teams.
We will not only tell you the top teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 till now but also mention the updated points table so that it is easier to understand. Keep following this space if you want to know about the ongoing football World Cup.
The Netherlands is leading the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table in Group A, followed by Ecuador. In Group B, England is leading the points table, followed by Wales.
The FIFA World Cup Group C points table is being led by Saudi Arabia, after the win against Argentina today, on Tuesday, 22 November. The Group D table is being led by Tunisia.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Updated Points Table Here
The match between Denmark vs Tunisia today, on Tuesday, 22 November was a draw.
Now, let's take a look at the complete FIFA World Cup 2022 points table after Denmark vs Tunisia match today, on Tuesday, 22 November. It is important to note that both teams belong to Group D.
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Senegal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|3
|2
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goals Difference
|Points
|1
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
