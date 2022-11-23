FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Team Standings; Updated After Germany vs Japan

The FIFA World Cup 2022 started with a grand opening ceremony on Sunday, 20 November. There have been back-to-back matches ever since the start of the tournament. There are a total of eight groups and the positions of the top teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table are changing after the matches. Football fans are keeping a close eye on the points table after every match.

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most awaited tournaments. This time, FIFA World Cup 2022 is being hosted by Qatar. It is for the first time that an Arab country is hosting the tournament. We will bring you the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table every day./