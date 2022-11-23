FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Team Standings; Updated After Germany vs Japan
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Here is the updated table after the Germany vs Japan football match on Wednesday.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 started with a grand opening ceremony on Sunday, 20 November. There have been back-to-back matches ever since the start of the tournament. There are a total of eight groups and the positions of the top teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table are changing after the matches. Football fans are keeping a close eye on the points table after every match.
The FIFA World Cup is one of the most awaited tournaments. This time, FIFA World Cup 2022 is being hosted by Qatar. It is for the first time that an Arab country is hosting the tournament. We will bring you the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table every day./
The first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, 20 November, was played between Qatar and Ecuador. Both teams belong to Group A and Ecuador won the match. Take a look at the team standings here if you are a football fan.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Top Teams in the Points Table
According to the latest details, the Netherlands is leading the Group A FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, followed by Ecuador. Qatar is placed at the bottom of the Group A table.
The Group B FIFA World Cup 2022 points table is led by England and Iran is at the bottom. Wales has taken the second position in the points table, as per the latest updates.
The Group C points table is led by Saudi Arabia, followed by Poland. On Tuesday, 22 November, Saudi Arabia played against Argentina. Saudi Arabia won the match and Argentina is now at the bottom of the FIFA World Cup 2022 table.
The Group D table is led by France. The match between Denmark and Tunisia on Tuesday, 22 November was a draw. Australia has taken the last position in the points table.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E is led by Japan. Germany was defeated by Japan today, on Wednesday, 23 November. The Group F table is led by Croatia, followed by Morocco.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Updated Points Table After Germany vs Japan Football Match
Let's take a look at the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table of the groups that have played so far:
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Senegal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|3
|2
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goals Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Croatia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.