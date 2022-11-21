England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: Where, How to Watch Live-streaming in India
FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran vs England match will take place on Monday, 21 November, at 6:30 PM IST.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 has officially begun with a grand ceremony on Sunday, 20 November. Iran, in Group B, is gearing up to play against England today, on Monday, 21 November. Both teams are going to work hard and try to defeat each other. Fans across the globe can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 between England vs Iran in Qatar or view the live streaming in their homes. We will tell you all the details about the upcoming match.
Iran is ranked at number 21, therefore, they should play without any stress as they know the pressure is off their shoulders. On the other hand, England had won the first World Cup encounter and lost the next. Here are the FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran live streaming details for interested viewers in India.
England and Iran will try their best to win the match on Monday. It is important to note that Iran won the opening match in 1998, 2006 and 2018. The country lost the game in 2002, 2010 and 2014. It will try to defeat England on Monday.
Here is the date, time, and live streaming details of the England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 that viewers must note before the match begins on Monday.
What is the date and time of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between England and Iran?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran is set to take place today, Monday, 21 November 2022. According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, the match will begin at 6:30 PM IST. Viewers in India should remember the official date and time if they want to watch.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran match take place in Qatar?
The venue of the FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran match on Monday is Khalifa International Stadium. The match will begin at the scheduled date and time at the mentioned venue.
Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?
According to the official details, viewers in India can watch the match live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels. Viewers who are interested to see who wins the match today must watch it.
Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Iran match in India?
Viewers can watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between England vs Iran on the Jio Cinema app and website.
What are the predictions for the England vs Iran FIFA World Cup match on Monday?
Even though many fans want England to win the match on Monday, it is important to note that Iran will not be defeated easily. It will be interesting to watch who wins the FIFA World Cup 2022 match today, on 21 November.
