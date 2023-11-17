FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Lionel Messi's Argentina Lose 0-2 to Uruguay

The Lionel Messi-led Argentina lost to Uruguay 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Bombonera stadium thanks to goals from Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez in each half.

Uruguay was superior from beginning to end and, with the victory, moved up to second place in the standings with 10 points, two points behind leaders Argentina who have lost their first point after winning first four games. Uruguay was aggressive from the start against the World Cup champions. Darwin Núnez nearly opened the scoring with a crossed shot in the 10th minute after a mistake by defender Nicolás Otamendi.