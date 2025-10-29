World Champion D Gukesh Looks Forward To FIDE World Cup 2025

Returning to Goa now as the reigning world champion, Gukesh is keen to make it yet another memorable trip to the costal state, which is describes as one of the best tourist destination in the country.

The FIDE World Cup, one of the most prominent tournaments in the global chess calendar, is being held in India after a gap of 23 years and will be played in a North Goa resort from October 31 to November 27, 2025. A total of 206 players from 82 countries will be vying for honours in this $20,00,000 prize money event that will be played in a knock-out format with the top three finishers qualifying for the Candidates event in 2026.

Gukesh has received a bye in the opening round. He is likely to face Kazybez Nogerbek of Kazakhstan in the second round.