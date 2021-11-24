Fans Shift Focus To Hockey, Wait For A Possible Indo-Pak Clash

Following India's 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup recently, fans are looking forward to another clash -- albeit on a different turf -- and hoping India get a 'chance' to beat the arch-rivals when the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup begins in Bhubaneswar on November 24.

Soon after the Pakistan junior hockey team landed in Delhi on November 20, fans started talking about a possible India-Pakistan clash. While that will depend on the two teams' performance in their respective pools, there is no denying that it has created quite a buzz in hockey circles.

Every time India and Pakistan have played on the hockey turf, expectations are sky high on either side of the border, and it's going to be no different this time around as well when -- and if -- the two young teams meet at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

For the organisers, it will be a big-ticket event. For the players, it will be a contest to beat the opponents with stamina and stick-work.