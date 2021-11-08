Fallout Between Coach Justin Langer And Team Was Exaggerated: Joe Burns

But opener Burns backed Langer amid the backdrop of the criticism he faced in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup and Ashes series, beginning December 8 at the Gabba.

"In that fishbowl, everything is magnified," Burns said on SEN WA on Monday. "There'd be little problems like there is in every team, you'd talk about it and it gets fixed but in the Aussie team, it always blows up and appears to be 10 times worse in the public than in reality.

"I love Langer and him as coach, I love the passion he's brought to the team. You make no apologies about wanting to win games for your country, if that comes across in different way then you can't control," said the 32-year-old Burns, who has played 23 Tests, scoring more than 1400 runs.