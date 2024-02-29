Red Bull’s Christian Horner Exonerated as Charges of Misconduct Are Dismissed

Christian Horner, team principal of the Red Bull Racing team in Formula 1, was exonerated on Wednesday (29 February), after charges of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ against him were dismissed. Following the conclusion of an investigation, Horner is now set to continue working in the role he has been holding since 2005.
What Were the Allegations Against Christian Horner?
Earlier this month, it was reported that a female employee of the Red Bull Racing team had levied allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ against the team principal, Christian Horner. While exact accusations were not made public, it was believed that the employee had alleged Horner of controlling behaviour.
How Did Red Bull Racing React?
The first statement from Red Bull Racing regarding the incident came on 9 February, where they stated that they had already started an investigation, which is being carried out by an independent lawyer. Further, they also mentioned that the matter was being considered “extremely seriously” by the company.
This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.Red Bull Racing
What Did Christian Horner Say?
Despite being under investigation, Horner continued working as the team principal of the Austrian outfit, and was also present in Red Bull’s car launch for the 2024 season, which happened on 15 February.
On being asked about the allegations levied against him, the 50-year-old denied any wrongdoing, saying that it was only a “distraction” for the team.
I obviously deny the allegations that have been made. But I'm going through a process and fully respect it. Of course, it is a distraction for the team, but the team are very together.Christian Horner
How Did the Red Bull Drivers React?
Accompanying Horner at the car launch were the two Red Bull Racing drivers – current world champion Max Verstappen, and Sergio Perez. Whilst speaking on the issue, Perez did not offer a comment on the investigation, but mentioned that Horner was a “key player” in the team.
We know that Christian is a key player in our organisation. We are a race team and we want the whole team to stay together because we've been successful.Sergio Perez
Verstappen, the three-time world champion, meanwhile, stated that he is focused on his own performance, whilst also wishing a quick resolution.
It's better that I just focus on my own performance because that's already the day job. For everyone, it's nice, of course, when things are resolved. But that's the only thing that I can say about that.Max Verstappen
Did Anyone Else Comment About the Investigation?
British driver Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, considered the moment to be “really important”, in a bid to ensure the sport of Formula 1 stands true to its values of inclusivity.
It is a really important moment for the sport to make sure we stand true to our values. We always have to do more to try to make the sport and the environment people work in feel safe and inclusive. Any allegations have to be taken very seriously.Lewis Hamilton
Toto Wolff, team principal of Hamilton’s team Mercedes, echoed similar sentiments as he called for transparency in Red Bull’s investigation.
What is important is for a process with rigour. I think what Red Bull has started as an independent investigation, if this is done in the right way, with transparency, that is something we need to look at.Toto Wolff
What Was the Outcome of the Investigation?
Following the conclusion of the investigative procedure, which Red Bull Racing claimed to be “fair, rigorous and impartial”, it was confirmed that allegations against Christian Horner were dismissed. The complainant, however, has the right to launch an appeal against the decision.
The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.Red Bull Racing
The team also stated that they will “continue striving” to meet the “highest workplace standards.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)