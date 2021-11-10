Expect Virat Kohli to Retire from T20Is Soon, Says Pakistan's Mushtaq Ahmed
Virat Kohli led the Indian team for the last time in T20s during their last match of the world cup against Namibia.
Virat Kohli’s decision to step down from T20 captaincy indicates that ‘all is not well” in the Indian dressing room, said former Pakistan Test leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed. Kohli had announced his decision to give up T20 captaincy before the World Cup. He also stepped down as captain of his IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore at the end of the last season.
“When a successful captain says he wants to leave the captaincy, it means all is not well in the dressing room. I see two groups in the Indian dressing room right now – the Mumbai and Delhi groups," Mushtaq, who is currently working at the PCB’s high performance centre, said.
Kohli led the Indian squad for the final time in T20s during their last match of World Cup against Namibia on Monday and Mushtaq expects him to retire soon from T20 Internationals.
“I think Kohli will soon retire from playing T20 internationals for his country although he will continue in the Indian Premier League. I think he has had his fill of this format,” Mushtaq told Geo News channel.
It was the first time since 2012 that India failed to qualify for the semi-finals of any ICC event.
“I think India flopped in the World Cup because of the IPL,” the said the 51-year-old, who has worked as spin consultant with England and other teams including now-known Delhi Capitals in the past.
“I think their players after remaining for so long in a bio secure bubble before the World Cup were jaded and tired.”
Pakistan’s former captain and top batsman, Inzamam-ul-Haq also agreed that the Indian team was jaded and mentally fatigued after the long IPL event in UAE. He said players were human beings and to remain for so long in a bio-secure environment was never easy.
“I agree with what Ravi Shastri has said that the Indian players were just not mentally prepared for the World Cup. They were tired after the IPL and jaded and this could be seen in their early round matches,” Inzamam said.
(With PTI Inputs)
