Euro 2024: Spain Enter Final With Comeback Win Over France

France and Spain traded attacks in the closing stages, with Mbappe and Yamal going close from the edge of the area. Spain's defense held firm for the remainder of the match to book their place in the final, where they will meet the winner of the other semifinal between England and the Netherlands.

"We were able to open the scoring, which was great, but Spain played the game better than we did. We pushed until the end," said France coach Deschamps.