Lord's Test: England Player Seen Trapping the Ball with Spikes

The England team was in the news for the wrong reasons on Sunday when an England player was seen trapping the red Dukes ball with his spikes during Day Four of the second Test match between India and England at Lord's.

The incident, seen on television by millions all over the world, took place in the 35th over of the Indian second innings, bowled by Ollie Robinson. As expected, it was all over social media and raised accusations of ball-tampering from the fans, with current and ex-cricketers chipping in with their two cents on the incident.

Former India openers Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra, tweeted on the matter, questioning, in jest, if this would be counted as ball-tampering.