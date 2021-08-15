Second Test, Day 4: England Have the Advantage as Bad Light Stops Play
India lost three of their wickets in quick succession and ended Day Four at 181-6, with a lead of 154 runs.
Just when it looked like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had found their feet and would survive the England attack on Day Four, tragedy struck. India lost three of their wickets in quick succession and ended Day Four of the second Test match at Lord's against England at 181-6, with a lead of 154 runs.
The diminishing light forced the floodlights to be switched on. Joe Root had the option of taking the new ball but delayed his decision. When he eventually decided to take the new ball to bring on his pacers, the umpires decided to walk off. A few more overs could have been bowled if England had stuck with their spinners.
Rishabh Pant, 14 not out from 29 balls, and Ishant Sharma, 4 not out from 10 balls, were at the crease at stumps on Day Four.
Pujara, who brought the pair's 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket with a beautiful pull shot to the deep square leg boundary, was dismissed the very next ball. Surprised by Mark Wood's extra bounce and pace, Pujara failed to read the ball, which took the edge of his bat and reached captain Joe Root at second slip.
As it often happens after the end of a long partnership, Rahane soon followed Pujara back to the pavilion. Rahane prodded at off-spinner Moeen Ali's ball way outside the off stump and nicked it straight to the keeper. He walked back with his head bowed.
Jadeja, who played two crucial innings for India in the first innings of the match and in the second innings of the first Test match, was bowled to a beautiful off-spinning delivery by Ali for three.
Currently at the crease, Rishabh Pant is the last established batsman for India, with the tail comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj to follow.
India would be looking to add at least a hundred more runs in order to challenge England on the last day of the second Test match on Monday.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.