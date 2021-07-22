England Bring Back Ollie Robinson In 17-Member Squad For First 2 India Tests

Pace bowler Ollie Robinson, who was recently caught in a racism controversy, has been picked in England's 17-member squad for the first two Tests against India next month. Fast bowler Jofra Archer, however, was left out as he is yet to fully recover from elbow injury. The squad also includes opener Haseeb Hameed who last played a Test in 2016.

The 27-year-old Robinson had made his Test debut in the series against New Zealand in June. But when his racist tweets from 2012 and 2013 went viral, Robinson was withdrawn from the New Zealand series and given an eight-match ban by an independent panel, five of which were suspended while the other three have now been served.