Second Test, Day 4: England Bowlers Send India's Top Order Back to Pavilion

Ollie Robinson started off well and managed to beat Sharma outside off on multiple occasions, while James Anderson kept troubling Rahul with bounce and his in-swingers.

It was Wood who drew first blood, though. Rather than let the ball travel to the wicketkeeper, something he has done so beautifully in the series, Rahul decided to have a go at Wood's 90mph short of a length delivery and nicked it to the wicketkeeper, Jos Buttler.

Soon, Sharma, who hit two beautiful boundaries earlier, levelled the scores in style with a pull shot off a 90mph delivery by Wood that went beyond the ropes for a flat-six. However, Wood did not have to wait much and soon got his revenge. Sharma went for the hook shot on another short delivery but was beaten by pace as the ball was straighter this time around and did not give Sharma much room to swing through the shot. The ball, hitting the toe end of the bat, went straight into the hands of Moeen Ali, fielding at deep square leg.

Coming in to bat, an out of form Pujara had a few anxious moments at the crease. The unsettled batsman nicked one to the slips but got lucky as the ball fell short. The very next delivery by Anderson, too, fell short of short leg.