Elimination Chamber 2023: Date, Venue, Superstars, and Steps to Book Tickets
Elimination Chamber 2023 will be held outside USA this time as well. Know about matches, venue, tickets here
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
WWE is back with its elimination chamber. Like last year, elimination chamber 2023 will also be held outside USA. The Elimination Chamber 2023 will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on 18 February 2023. WWE has already announced a few matches for the show and the card will be updated as the event date comes closer.
Roman Reigns has been added to the Elimination Chamber. The Head of the Table will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. The audience can witness the title match that will be the main event.
Sami had betrayed the group at Royal Rumble and attacked Reigns on this week's Smackdown and took down the Tribal Chief with a perfect spear. Let's have a look at the other superstars that will be a part of the Elimination Chamber 2023.
The 2023 Elimination Chamber matches will be high stake and highly energetic matches with multiple wrestlers in an enclosed steel structure, with periodic releases of competitors until only one wrestler lasts till the end. It is considered one of the most brutal and physically demanding match types in the industry. These matches also have a high risk of injury.
WWE announced the development of the Elimination Chamber that combined elements of WWE’s Hell in a Cell matches, Royal Rumble matches, Survivor Series matches, and World Championship Wrestling’s (WCW) War Games matches.
The drama, excitement, and unpredictability of the Elimination Chamber makes it one of the most popular events in the wrestling world.
An Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship will also take place and Austin Theory will be seen defending his title against five superstars at the second premium live event of the year.
As many as six women superstars will compete inside the chamber. The Raw Women's Championship is currently held by Bianca Belair. A few more matches will be added to the card.
Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre are among the superstars that will be a part of the event.
Elimination Chamber 2023: Matches
Elimination Chamber match for WWE United States Championship
Austin Theory vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Johnny Gargano vs Bronson Reed vs. TBD vs TBD.
Elimination Chamber match for #1 Contender for RAW Women’s Championship
Asuka vs Liv Morgan vs Nikki Cross vs Raquel Rodriguez vs TBD vs TBD.
How to Book Tickets for Elimination Chamber 2023?
Visit the WWE official website at www.wwe.com
On the homepage, look for the “Events” or “Tickets” section.
You an choose the seats you want and proceed to checkout.
You will have to fill in the required information such as name, address, email, and payment details.
Then review your booking details and confirm your purchase.
You will receive a confirmation email with your tickets.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.