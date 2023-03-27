ECS Portugal, Santarem 2023: Squads, Fixtures, Schedule & Live Streaming Details

ECS Portugal, Santarem 2023 will be played from 27 March to 7 April 2023 and 11 teams will be participating wherein they will face each other in 59 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria.

The competition will be played in a single round robin format in which all the teams will be slotted in a single group. Every team will face the other 10 teams once in the group stage, followed by the playoffs.

Five matches will be played each day in the group stage from 1 PM to 9 PM.

The ECS Portugal, Santarem 2023 will kick off with the face-off between Oeiras CC and Malo Qalandars on 27 March. Have a look at the teams, squads, schedule, fixtures, and live streaming details of ECS Portugal, Santarem 2023.