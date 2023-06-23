ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Matches, Live Streaming & Telecast

ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Matches, Live Streaming & Telecast

The ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 series will end on 25 June 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Sports
2 min read
ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Matches, Live Streaming & Telecast
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The ECN Bulgaria T20I series has kickstarted from today, 23 June 2023. Four international teams including Bulgaria, Turkey, Serbia and Croatia will play in the ECN Bulgaria T20I tournament 2023. The final match of the series will take place on Sunday, 25 June 2023. All the matches of the tournament will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

A total of 8 matches will be played in ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023. Two triple headers will be played on 23 and 24 June and there will be two knockout matches on Sunday, 25 June.

Let us check out the ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 schedule, live streaming, and telecast details below.

Also Read

India vs WI: Indian Squad Announced for ODI and Tests, Yashasvi Jaiswal Selected

India vs WI: Indian Squad Announced for ODI and Tests, Yashasvi Jaiswal Selected
ADVERTISEMENT

When Will the ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 Series Start?

The ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 starts today on 23 June 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Will the ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 Series End?

The ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 series will end on 25 June 2023.

Also Read

SAFF Championship 2023: Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming in India

SAFF Championship 2023: Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming in India
ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will be the ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 Matches Played?

The ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 series matches will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where To Watch the ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 will be available on FanCode app and website in India. Also, the matches will be live streamed on European Cricket Network across the world.

Also Read

India vs West Indies 2023: Venues, Fixtures, Full Schedule & Live Streaming

India vs West Indies 2023: Venues, Fixtures, Full Schedule & Live Streaming
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Watch the Live Telecast of ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 on TV  in India?

Reportedly, the ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 matches will not be telecasted on television in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023: Fixtures and Schedule

Friday, 23 June 2023 Match 1: Serbia vs Turkey

Friday, 23 June 2023 Match 2: Bulgaria vs Croatia

Friday, 23 June 2023 Match 3: Serbia vs Bulgaria

Saturday, 24 June 2023 Match 4: Turkey vs Croatia

Saturday, 24 June 2023 Match 5: Serbia vs Croatia

Saturday, 24 June 2023 Match 6: Bulgaria vs Turkey

Sunday, 25 June 2023: Bronze Final

Sunday, 25 June 2023: Final

Also Read

Intercontinental Cup 2023: India vs Lebanon Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Intercontinental Cup 2023: India vs Lebanon Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports

Topics:  T20I Series 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×