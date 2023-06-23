ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Matches, Live Streaming & Telecast

The ECN Bulgaria T20I series has kickstarted from today, 23 June 2023. Four international teams including Bulgaria, Turkey, Serbia and Croatia will play in the ECN Bulgaria T20I tournament 2023. The final match of the series will take place on Sunday, 25 June 2023. All the matches of the tournament will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.
A total of 8 matches will be played in ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023. Two triple headers will be played on 23 and 24 June and there will be two knockout matches on Sunday, 25 June.
Let us check out the ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 schedule, live streaming, and telecast details below.
When Will the ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 Series Start?
The ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 starts today on 23 June 2023.
When Will the ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 Series End?
The ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 series will end on 25 June 2023.
Where Will be the ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 Matches Played?
The ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 series matches will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.
Where To Watch the ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 Live Streaming?
The live streaming of ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 will be available on FanCode app and website in India. Also, the matches will be live streamed on European Cricket Network across the world.
How To Watch the Live Telecast of ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 on TV in India?
Reportedly, the ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023 matches will not be telecasted on television in India.
ECN Bulgaria T20I 2023: Fixtures and Schedule
Friday, 23 June 2023 Match 1: Serbia vs Turkey
Friday, 23 June 2023 Match 2: Bulgaria vs Croatia
Friday, 23 June 2023 Match 3: Serbia vs Bulgaria
Saturday, 24 June 2023 Match 4: Turkey vs Croatia
Saturday, 24 June 2023 Match 5: Serbia vs Croatia
Saturday, 24 June 2023 Match 6: Bulgaria vs Turkey
Sunday, 25 June 2023: Bronze Final
Sunday, 25 June 2023: Final
