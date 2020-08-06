Don’t Think NBA is Sad Losing Trump as Viewer, Says LeBron James

"I already know where this could go, where it could lead to for tomorrow for me. I'm not going to get into it," he added.

Sports personalities have been taking a knee as part of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement that has been going on across the world since the death of Geroge Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police personnel in May.

LA Clippers' coach Doc Rivers also weighed into the issue and stated people don't care regarding Trump's stance as justice is on their side.