Doctors’ Body Warns Against Hosting Olympics in Tokyo
The doctors’ body believes hosting the Olympics in Tokyo would overwhelm Japan’s medical resources.
A Tokyo doctors' body has recommended cancelling Olympics 2021 on the grounds that hospitals in Japan are already overwhelmed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. The Games, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic, are scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August.
"We strongly request that the authorities convince the IOC (International Olympic Committee) that holding the Olympics is difficult and obtain its decision to cancel the Games," pleaded the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association in an open letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
The association posted the letter on its website on Monday and is dated 14 May. "The medical institutions dealing with COVID-19 have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity," the medical association said in its letter.
Incidentally, International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons on Sunday had exuded confidence in Tokyo's ability to host the Paralympic Games. However, on the ground, the situation is far from ideal. The government has extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures until 31 May due to an acute shortage of beds and hospital staff.
