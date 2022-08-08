'Never Received Any Help From Delhi Government,' Says CWG Medalist, AAP Responds

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medal winning boxer Divya Kakran has alleged she never received any help from the Delhi government despite being a resident of the national capital and winning several international events.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was quick to respond saying it respects all sportspersons, but clarified that Kakran currently represents Uttar Pradesh.

The government said it will look into the matter if the wrestler has ever applied for any sports scheme.