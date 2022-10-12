ADVERTISEMENT

Discus Thrower Kamalpreet Kaur Banned For 3 Years After Failing Dope Test

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

The Quint
Published
Sports
1 min read
Discus Thrower Kamalpreet Kaur Banned For 3 Years After Failing Dope Test
i

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for a banned steroid, the body announced on 12 October.

'The AIU has banned Kamalpreet Kaur of India for 3 years for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), starting from 29 March 2022. DQ results from 7 March 2022,' their social media post stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tokyo Olympian and national record holder in women's discus throw was provisionally suspended on 17 August,

The 26-year old Kaur, who holds the national record of 65.06m which she had achieved last year, finished a creditable sixth in the women's discus throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports

Topics:  Kamaljeet Kaur 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×