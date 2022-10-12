Discus Thrower Kamalpreet Kaur Banned For 3 Years After Failing Dope Test
Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit.
Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for a banned steroid, the body announced on 12 October.
'The AIU has banned Kamalpreet Kaur of India for 3 years for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), starting from 29 March 2022. DQ results from 7 March 2022,' their social media post stated.
Tokyo Olympian and national record holder in women's discus throw was provisionally suspended on 17 August,
The 26-year old Kaur, who holds the national record of 65.06m which she had achieved last year, finished a creditable sixth in the women's discus throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games last year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports
Topics: Kamaljeet Kaur
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.