Dipika Pallikal Wins World C'ship Golds With Saurav Ghosal & Joshna Chinappa

Dipika Pallikal has been a trailblazer in Indian women's squash and the 30-year-old added two more great achievements to her long list of accomplishments, finishing on top of the podium at the World Doubles Squash Championships in the women's doubles and mixed doubles events.

What makes the victories even more special is that Dipika welcomed twins with husband Dinesh Karthik just six months back, and was participating in her first tournament since.