Dipika Pallikal Wins World C'ship Golds With Saurav Ghosal & Joshna Chinappa

Dipika Palikkal won two gold medals at the World Doubles Badminton Championships.

The Quint
Published
Sports
1 min read
i

Dipika Pallikal has been a trailblazer in Indian women's squash and the 30-year-old added two more great achievements to her long list of accomplishments, finishing on top of the podium at the World Doubles Squash Championships in the women's doubles and mixed doubles events.

What makes the victories even more special is that Dipika welcomed twins with husband Dinesh Karthik just six months back, and was participating in her first tournament since.

Pallikal and her women's doubles partner Joshna Chinappa, former Commonwealth champions, were seeded third in the tournament and defeated second seeds Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters 11-9, 4-11, 11-8 for the women's doubles gold medal.

In the mixed doubles event, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal, World Doubles silver medallists from 2016, defeated England's Adrian Waller and Alison Waters 11-6, 11-8 to win the title.

