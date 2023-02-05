Dipa Karmakar Announces Settlement of Doping Case, to Make Comeback in July 2023

The 29-year-old Dipa, who had caught national attention in 2016 by reaching the final in the vault at the Rio Olympic Games -- the first Indian gymnast to do so, and eventually finished fourth, missed the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as she could not qualify due to an injury and cancellation of the Asian Championship.

Her plans to prepare for the 2022 season and the Commonwealth and Asian Games were hampered by the doping suspension.

"In October 2021, my sample was obtained for out-of-competition testing and sent for assessment. The result was positive for a banned substance which I unknowingly ingested and could not determine the source of. I decided to take a provisional suspension with the hope of a swift resolution with the international federation," she wrote.

The star gymnast from Tripura also denied reports that she was under a two-year suspension over a whereabouts violation.

"Multiple media reports have speculated that I was under a 2-year suspension for failing to inform WADA of my whereabouts through the Anti-Doping Administration Management System (ADAMS). However, I would like to clarify that these are false and inaccurate and do not reveal the true facts and nature of the matter." Dipa Karmakar informed.