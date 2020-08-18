Dhoni to Commit More Time to Army, Play IPL For 2-3 Years: Manager
Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army and has trained with them in the past.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is looking forward to spend and commit more time to the Indian Army following his international retirement, said his friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday, 16 August, reported PTI.
According to the report, Pandey was aware of the former captain’s decision to announce his retirement but not on when he would be doing it.
“Since August 15 is a special day for the Army, he must have thought on those lines. The T20 World Cup postponement was surely a factor as he planned for it,” reported PTI, quoting Arun Pandey.
Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. Following the 2019 World Cup semifinal loss, he trained with the Parachute Regiment for more than a month.
Behind the Scenes of the Announcement
Just as fans had started celebrating the return of MS Dhoni, having spotted him with his CSK team-mates on their way to Chennai for the team’s pre-season camp, the former India skipper shocked one and all with a post on Instagram announcing his international retirement.
Soon after his post, Suresh Raina too decided to update his career status and posted, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!".
Raina has now revealed to Dainik Jagran that both players had made the decision even before arriving in Chennai for IPL’s pre-season camp on Friday.
"I knew Dhoni would announce his retirement upon reaching Chennai, so I was ready," Raina said.
“We had made up our minds to retire on 15 August. Mahi Bhai’s jersey number is 7 and mine is 3 and put it together and it makes 73. And on Saturday, our country completed 73 years of independence, so there couldn't have been a better day,” Raina told Jagran.
Dhoni’s Plan Forward
According to the PTI report, Dhoni would now be focusing more on his commercial ventures and other commitments. Pandey said that he would be sitting down with the athlete soon and discuss a plan.
“In most cases, retirement does have an impact but not when it comes to Dhoni. His achievements are not individual, his achievements are for the team and for the country,” said Pandey.
Pandey added that Dhoni will play the IPL for another two or three seasons.
“He will play for at least couple of years, if not more. He will be more mentally free now that he is retired. The T20 World Cup postponement was definitely a factor in his retirement,” reported PTI, quoting Pandey.
