Dhoni to Commit More Time to Army, Play IPL For 2-3 Years: Manager

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is looking forward to spend and commit more time to the Indian Army following his international retirement, said his friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday, 16 August, reported PTI.

According to the report, Pandey was aware of the former captain’s decision to announce his retirement but not on when he would be doing it.

“Since August 15 is a special day for the Army, he must have thought on those lines. The T20 World Cup postponement was surely a factor as he planned for it,” reported PTI, quoting Arun Pandey.

Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. Following the 2019 World Cup semifinal loss, he trained with the Parachute Regiment for more than a month.