Delhi Police Suspends Arms License of Wrestler Sushil Kumar
Kumar was arrested on the grounds of alleged murder of Sagar Dhankar, a former junior national champion.
Nine days after two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested on 24 May in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, Delhi Police has suspended his arms license.
According to informed sources in Delhi Police, a notice has been issued to Kumar to cancel his arms license that was allotted to him in 2012. The source said that as of now the arms license of Kumar has been revoked and in the notice, Police has asked why his arms license should not be cancelled. The notice has been dispatched to his home directly, and Kumar has been given 10 days time to file a response.
Dhankar was killed on the night of 4 May during a brawl in the parking lot of the stadium premises. Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell sleuths from Delhi on 24 May along with his aide Ajay after being on the run for roughly three weeks.
Till date, Delhi Police has arrested nine people in relation to the case, including several members of the Neeraj Bawana and Kala Asauda gang.
Kumar, a decorated wrestler, had won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and followed it up with a silver in the 2012 London Olympic Games.
