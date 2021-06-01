Delhi Police Suspends Arms License of Wrestler Sushil Kumar

Nine days after two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested on 24 May in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, Delhi Police has suspended his arms license.



According to informed sources in Delhi Police, a notice has been issued to Kumar to cancel his arms license that was allotted to him in 2012. The source said that as of now the arms license of Kumar has been revoked and in the notice, Police has asked why his arms license should not be cancelled. The notice has been dispatched to his home directly, and Kumar has been given 10 days time to file a response.