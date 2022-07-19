'Will Win More Medals for India': 94-Year-Old Athletic Champion Bhagwani Devi

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

At the World Master Athletics Championship held recently in Finland, 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar won three medals for India, including a gold. She also created a national record by completing the 100-meter race in 24.74 seconds.

The nonagenarian started her athletic career only six months ago. "When she first picked up 'shot-put', at the age of 94, that was the turning point. In the last six months, Bhagwani Devi has won three gold medals for Delhi, three gold in Chennai for national, and now recently one gold and two bronze in World Master Athletics in Finland," said Vikas Dagar, Bhagwani Devi's grandson.

When she showed an interest in sports, her family started helping her.