Tokyo Olympics: Archers Pravin Jadhav & Deepika Kumari Enter Mixed Team Quarters

However, the Indian pair notched up a perfect score of 40 in the 3rd set while their opponents could only score 35 as India took the lead in the contest. Deepika and Jadhav showed perfect co-ordination to score 37 in the 4th set while Chun Tang and Chia-En scored 36 as the duo knocked out their opponents in thrilling fashion.

The Indian team had qualified as the ninth-best team after the ranking round on Friday while Chinese Taipei were ranked eighth.

The Mixed Team event is introduced in archery for the first time and India faced off Chinese Taipei in the first game of the competition. The husband-wife duo of Deepika Kumari and Atanu were expected to team up for the mixed team event, but Pravin Jadhav’s impressive display in the Men’s individual ranking round meant that he paired up with Kumari.