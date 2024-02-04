Davis Cup: Ramkumar, Sriram Balaji Secure 2-0 Lead for Ind over Pak in Playoffs

Ramkumar Ramanathan and N. Sriram Balaji won their respective matches in contrasting styles as India took a commanding 2-0 lead over Pakistan in the Davis Cup World Group I Playoffs, First Round encounter on Saturday.

Pakistan has chosen the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, hoping that its seasoned players Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan will capitalise on that surface against the Indian singles players who prefer hard courts.

The plan seemed to be working as Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi won the first set against Ramkumar Ramanathan in a tiebreaker and went neck-and-neck with the higher-ranked Indian in the second. But in the end, those hopes did not materialise as Ramkumar fought back to win the next two sets and won the match. Sriram Balaji did not give his rival Aqeel Khan many chances, won the second singles in straight sets, and gave India a perfect start in the two-day tie.