CWG: Aussie Tahlia McGrath Tests COVID Positive, Allowed to Play Cricket Final

Visuals ahead of the match had shown Tahlia sitting up in the stand with a mask on and kept away from the rest of the Australia team. She didn't even join the side during the national anthem before the match. Tahlia's participation in the gold medal match was approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) can confirm that cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19. CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today's final against India."

"McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test. She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final."