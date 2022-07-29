CWG 2022: Manika, Sreeja and Reeth Bag Opening Win in Women's Team TT Event

The Indian women table tennis team, led by Manika Batra, started its Commonwealth Games title defence in emphatic fashion, outclassing South Africa 3-0 in its opening Group 2 tie on Friday.

First on court was the women's doubles duo of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison, who combined well to beat the South African pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7 11-7 11-5 to hand India the lead.