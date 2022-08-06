CWG 2022: Indian Men's Fours Team Enter Final, Another Lawn Bowls Medal Assured

Earlier in the day, the women's pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikai were knocked out of the Games after they went down in the quarterfinals.

The Indian duo lost to England's Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharoah 18-14.

Choubey and Saikai led on two occasions, first 5-2 after four rounds and 8-6 after end nine.

However, they squandered an early advantage and allowed the English pair of Tolchard (lead) and Pharoah (skip) to make a strong comeback.

After the 10th round, England surged ahead and kept increasing their lead and eventually emerged victorious.