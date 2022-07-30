‘Sacrifices Have Paid Off:’ Weightlifter Gururaja After Winning CWG 2022 Bronze

For over a year, weightlifter Gururaja Poojary did not go to his home in Udupi district in Karnataka, instead deciding to stay at the national camp in Patiala, preparing for his entry into a new weight division, shifting to an Olympic weight category for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The 27-year-old Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) in India Air Force had got married in May 2021 but decided to leave his wife with his parents in Karnataka so that he can concentrate on his career.