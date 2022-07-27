CWG 2022: Boxing Team Coach Voluntarily Leaves Games Village for Lovlina’s Coach

Indian women's boxing team head coach Bhaskar Bhatt has moved out of his room at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Village here to accommodate Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain's personal coach Sandhya Gurung.

Bhatt has checked into a hotel nearby. Gurung has moved into Bhatt's room in the Village. "I have moved to a hotel which is a 10-minute walk from the Village," Bhatt told PTI.