Chahal Ties the Knot With Dhanashree Verma, Wishes Flood Twitter
Yuzvendra Chahal has tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram on Tuesday.
Ace Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram on Tuesday. The event was a private affair with some close friends and relatives in attendance.
The 30-year-old, who was with the Indian team in Australia for the ODIs and T20Is Down Under, returned recently. Chahal finished with 5 wickets from as many games.
A picture of the newly-weds went viral on social media where Dhanashree is seen wearing a maroon lehenga, while Chahal adorned an ivory sherwani with a maroon turban. the spinner shared a beautiful post with the caption: "We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!" The couple got engaged in July this year and Dhanashree even accompanied Chahal to UAE where he was busy playing for RCB.
Earlier in August, Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared pictures of his roka ceremony with his fiance Dhanashree Verma. Captioning the carousel of images the ace cricketer said, “We said “Yes” along with our families”.
