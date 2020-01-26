Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram Join Bushfire Relief Match

India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan fast bowling legend Wasim Akram are the first international players to confirm their availability for the Bushfire Cricket Bash fundraising match on 8 February.

According to a www.cricket.com.au report, besides Yuvraj and Akram, legendary Australian opening partnership of Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden is also set to be reunited after the burly Queenslander's name was added to the squad list.