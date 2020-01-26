Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram Join Bushfire Relief Match
India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan fast bowling legend Wasim Akram are the first international players to confirm their availability for the Bushfire Cricket Bash fundraising match on 8 February.
According to a www.cricket.com.au report, besides Yuvraj and Akram, legendary Australian opening partnership of Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden is also set to be reunited after the burly Queenslander's name was added to the squad list.
The charity match will be the curtain raiser to the Big Bash final on 8 February, with the venue yet to be determined. Both matches, as well as the Australia women's T20I match against India at Junction Oval are on the same day.
